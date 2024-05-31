AOSIS & Antigua and Barbuda Launch New SIDS Global Data Hub

SIDS4 culminated with a series of milestone initiatives and strengthened partnerships between small island developing states and the international community, chief of which is the launch of the SIDS Global Data Hub. This is part of the new Center of Excellence for the Sustainable Development of SIDS, one of the exciting substantive developments from the SIDS4 10-year sustainable development action plan, the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS (ABAS).

The Honourable Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, was joined by His Excellency Fatumanava-o-Upolu III Dr Pa’olelei Luteru, Chair of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) in declaring the SIDS Global Data Hub open. The launch took place on Thursday 30th May on the closing day of SIDS4.

An inter-regional platform, the SIDS Global Data Hub will help AOSIS Member States establish or improve national data centers and create SDG Data Hubs to enhance decision-making, build capacity, track progress, and strengthen the amount and quality of public, private and international development finance.

The initiative was initiated on the margins of the 78th United Nations General Assembly, with an MOU signing between AOSIS, the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, and PVBLIC Foundation, an organisation that mobilises data and technology for sustainable development. The United Nations Office for Project Services was also on hand and pledged their commitment to advancing the Hub.

“As SIDS confront the unprecedented challenges posed by climate change, economic instability, and global health crises, it has become abundantly clear that leveraging data and digital technologies is not just a choice but a necessity,” said Ambassador Luteru. “Recognizing the importance of data and technology for SIDS, the Center of Excellence will serve as a focal point for innovation, knowledge sharing and training for all SIDS. It will be a hub for research, capacity building, and collaboration to enhance the socio-economic and environmental resilience of SIDS.”

“The SIDS Global Data Hub will develop and strengthen the institutional and technical capacity of SIDS by establishing a sustainable and enduring repository for comprehensive data on SIDS for SIDS. This SIDS Centre Center and its Global Data Hub will drive investment in key areas of science, technology and data frameworks. This will be crucial as we develop the monitoring and evaluation framework for the Antigua and Barbuda Agenda for SIDS so that its implementation and progress can be accurately tracked and guide data-driven decision-making.”

SIDS4 has been a highly productive summit, bringing together global leaders and high-level officials committed to creating actionable solutions for SIDS’ sustainable development.

The Honourable Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa, Prime Minister of Samoa, led the AOSIS delegation and chaired numerous meetings with leaders such as the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, the President of the United Nations General Assembly, Dennis Francis, the Honourable José Ulisses de Pina Correia e Silva, Prime Minister of Cape Verde, and Ministers from countries including France, India, Norway, and Finland.

“For SIDS, resilience is perhaps the single, truly unifying idea that can help us chart a way forward together,” said Prime Minister Mata’afa. “Resilience is all about safeguarding sustainable development and well-being for everyone. As we chart this new course for resilient prosperity, we must forge ahead with revolutionary, bold ideas to ensure we leave no one behind.”