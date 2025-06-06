AOSIS warns of climate catastrophe unless world acts fast

After Ten Years, SIDS Warn Paris Agreement Goals Hang In The Balance

The 39-member Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) is preparing for a pivotal United Nations climate change conference in a year which marks the 10th Anniversary of the Paris Agreement as well as the deadline for all countries to submit their next round of enhanced Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). With 2024 setting a record for the hottest year in history and islands facing unprecedented climate change impacts, AOSIS is issuing a stark warning that the world’s largest emitters must act urgently to secure the promises of Paris to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

As the world begins to reflect on the progress of the landmark agreement, it is clear that while important progress is being made, global greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise and NDCs remain lacking. Action is insufficient and 1.5°C-aligned pathways are rapidly narrowing.

At the 62nd Meeting of the Subsidiary Bodies (SB52) in Bonn, Germany from June 16th, climate negotiators representing the Pacific, Caribbean, African, Indian and South China Seas islands will strive to secure robust outcomes that can keep the Paris Agreement’s central goal alive.

“Our islands are under severe strain as we cope with the devastating costs to our people, our economies, our cultures, our lands, and seas due to rising temperatures and more brutal storms,” AOSIS Chair, Her Excellency Ambassador Ilana Seid said. “Sea level rise is evident, and our warming waters are becoming increasingly uninhabitable leading to biodiversity loss. Islands are the custodians of our world’s oceans and precious maritime resources, yet we are being left behind. At SB62, we are urging countries to display real courage so we can turn the tide and deliver on the faith our citizens placed in us when we all came together to commit to the Paris Agreement.”

AOSIS will particularly be pushing for countries to amplify their ambition with their NDCs submission.

“These plans are key to implementing climate action and ensuring we avoid the most catastrophic climate change impacts,” said Ambassador Seid. “We need inspiring ambition and alignment with the latest science. For small island developing states, the NDCs submitted this year will be the barometer for the international community’s actual intention to safeguard a liveable future for all. We must fulfil the aims of the Paris Agreement and prove to our people that their faith in us is not misplaced.”