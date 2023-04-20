Appeals court grants St Vincent govt stay of execution in vaccine case

The government has been granted a stay of execution in the vaccine mandate case by the Court of Appeal.

On March 13, public servants who were fired under the St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) government vaccine mandate of 2021 were declared victorious in their case brought against the government.

The government sought a stay of execution in the judgment, which unions strongly opposed.

However, after hearing all of the affidavits provided, a decision was made on Thursday.

UPON THE COURT being satisfied that the applicants have reasonable prospects of success on appeal, that there is cogent evidence that the appeal will be rendered nugatory unless a stay is granted, and that the appeal concerns matters of public importance;

AND UPON THE COURT CONSIDERING all of the circumstances of the case and determining that the applicants have met the threshold for the grant of a stay of execution,

IT IS HEREBY ORDERED THAT:

The application for a stay of the judgment and order of Esco Henry J. delivered on March 13, 2023, pending the hearing and determination of the appeal is granted”.

The matter was heard before His Lordship, the Honorable Paul Webster, Justice of Appeal.