Appleton estate rum boutique opens at Sangster Airport in Jamaica

Travelers flying from Jamaica’s busiest airport, Sangster International in Montego Bay, can now explore the world of APPLETON ESTATE Jamaica Rum in a new high-tech, premium boutique just opened in the airport’s main duty-free store.

A world-first for the rum brand, the shop in shop takes shoppers on a self-guided, cane-to-cup journey into the heart of what makes APPLETON ESTATE such a unique Caribbean rum, seamlessly blending physical, multisensorial and digital elements. Customers navigate their way through the boutique via a series of interactive touchpoints that express the legend, craft and personality of the island’s iconic rum.

The latest APPLETON ESTATE release, Ruby Anniversary Edition, takes pride of place in the new Sangster store. Produced to celebrate Master Blender Joy Spence’s 40 years with the distillery, APPLETON ESTATE Ruby Anniversary Edition is a rich, complex blend of five rare rums, each aged for a minimum of 35 years, carefully chosen from Appleton Estate’s stock of over 200,000 sleeping barrels.

The distinctive insignia of APPLETON ESTATE, formed of five national symbols of Jamaica, is the central feature of the store’s physical experience. It has been brought to life as a stunning modernist 3D copper sculpture in the centre of the store; a magnet for shoppers to help them learn more about the brand’s origin and terroir.

The insignia is the starting point for the shopper’s digital journey within the boutique. Travelers can scan the front label of any bottle with their mobile device to discover a detailed description about the rum they have chosen, including individual tasting notes and a cane-to-cup explanation of the distillery’s production process narrated by APPLETON ESTATE Master Blender, Joy Spence, herself.