Weak unstable conditions are affecting the islands resulting in occasional isolated showers. Meanwhile a tropical wave approaches our islands, and this could generate showers and thunderstorms along Monday.

Residents should exercise caution. Similar conditions are anticipated early Tuesday. By Wednesday, relatively fair conditions are expected.

Gentle to moderate (~15 -25 km/h) east north easterly to northeasterly trades are crossing the islands. A slight increase (~30km/h) can be expected Monday with a shift to east south easterly from Tuesday.

Seas are slight to moderate in open water with swells peaking near 1.0m on western coasts and ranging between 1.5 and 2.0 m on eastern coasts.

A very thin film of Saharan dust haze is expected to cross our islands on Tuesday.