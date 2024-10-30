Approaching Trough to Bring Showers, Thunderstorms to SVG

Another low-level trough is approaching the islands and occasional cloud patches could trigger a few showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines(SVG). Cloudiness, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely across SVG by Friday. Good visibility continues across our islands.

Light-gentle (< 20km/h) north-easterly trades are crossing our islands, occasionally increasing to a moderate (~ 25km/h) breeze. Wind directions are expected to turn south-easterly by Friday.

Sea conditions are slight in open water, with swells near 0.5m west of our islands and up to 1.2m east of our islands. Slight-moderate (0.5m – 1.5m) sea conditions are expected across our islands by late Thursday, with northerly swells during Friday…Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should be alert for occasional rip currents.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially lasts from 1 June to 30 November. Areas of concern are likely to develop across the Caribbean Sea during November and drift eastward…The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services will continue to monitor developments across the Caribbean Sea and Tropical Atlantic Ocean, issuing updates/advisories as necessary.