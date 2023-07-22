Approaching weather system could become tropical depression, NHC

The National Hurricane Center has identified a new tropical cyclone to keep an eye on.

Tropical Wave Invest 95-L, positioned between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles, was rated a 60% likelihood of formation in the next seven days and a 40% chance of formation in the next two days as of Saturday afternoon.

According to the NHC, the system has the potential to become a tropical depression.

“Although environmental conditions are only marginally favorable, some additional gradual development is expected, and this system will likely become a tropical depression as it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic by early next week,” the NHC stated.

Source : WESH