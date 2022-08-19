Arajet Announces Tickets Now Available from US$55 to U.S

Arajet Airlines, a new low-cost Domincan national airline, has revealed that it plans to officially launch operations on September 15, 2022.

The newcomer will offer commercial passenger flights across North, Central, South America, and the Caribbean. Arajet also announced that it has selected Mexico City (MEX) as its launch destination, according to its latest statement.

Once launched, the carrier plans to expand its network by adding additional routes across 20 destinations in 12 countries during the first three months.

With a goal to start flying to destinations across the US, Arajet’s initial network will consist of regular flights to Monterrey (MTY), Barranquilla (BAQ), Cali (CLO), Cartagena (CTG), Quito (UIO), Guayaquil (GYE), and Lima (LAP) as well as Guatemala City (GUA), San Salvador (SAL), St. Martin (SXM), Aruba (AUA) and Curaçao (CUR).

Then, starting in October 2022, the carrier aims to add flights to Toronto (YYZ), Montreal (YUL), Medellin (MDE), Bogota (BOG), San Jose (SJC), and Kingston (KIN).

What can we expect from the up-and-coming low-cost carriers (LCCs) due to launch in 2022? AeroTime examines. When it comes to ticket prices, the carrier will launch operations with fares varying from $55 for a one-way flight to $149 for a round trip.

“We promised low fares and we are announcing our trademark low fares never seen before in our country,” Arajet chief executive Victor Pacheco said.

Founded in late 2014 as charter airline Dominican Wings, the carrier was rebranded as Arajet, refocusing on the low-cost carrier business model.

Based at Las Americas Airport (SDQ) in Santo Domingo, the carrier currently holds its Air Operator Certificate (AOC), which it secured from the civil aviation authority of the Dominican Republic. It aims to fly more than seven million passengers per year for the next five years.

As of August 2022, Arajet’s fleet consisted of four Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, two of which are leased from Griffin Global Asset Management, Planespotters.com data indicated. The new airline is currently awaiting delivery of the fifth jet of the type.