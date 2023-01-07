Arajet gets greenlight to fly to Trinidad and Tobago

The Junta de Aviación Civil (JAC) of the Dominican Republic has given startup airline Arajet permission to launch both scheduled and ad hoc flights to Trinidad from its base at Santo Domingo’s Las Américas International Airport (SDQ).

Arajet was also given approval to operate flights to Guyana, Belize, Barbados, Brazil, and Honduras.

On Thursday, the announcement was made via JAC’s Twitter account. According to JAC, operations using the company’s current fleet of Boeing 737 Max 8s are anticipated to start in March 2023.

A Dominican Republic-based ultra-low-cost carrier is called Arajet Airlines. It started flying in September 2022, and as of right now, it serves 18 locations in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Typically, ultra-low-cost carriers unbundle fares, which means that your ticket just pays for a seat. The airline then upsells customers on all extras, including as meals and baggage.

However, Arajet CEO Victor Pacheco rejected the term “ultra-low-cost airline” in an interview with the aviation website SimpleFlying.com and instead referred to Arajet as a “ultra-low-price airline.” Customers should anticipate rates that are 30% to 60% less expensive than those that are currently on the market, according to Pacheco. In the coming weeks, tickets for these new routes will be available for purchase.

After meeting with several airlines, including Arajet Airlines, who expressed interest in flying to Trinidad and Tobago, a delegation from the Trinidad and Tobago Airports Authority and Tourism Trinidad Limited attended the World Routes conference in Las Vegas in October, according to the minister of tourism, Randall Mitchell, who was reached yesterday.