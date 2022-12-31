Arajet suspending flights operated on the Monterrey-DR route

Dominican Republic’s Arajet To Suspend Monterrey Flights

Arajet has stated that it will discontinue service to Monterey, Mexico. The airline’s booking system was updated when the route was suspended.

The service connecting the Dominican Republic’s Santo Domingo/Las Américas International Airport (SDQ) with Monterrey International Airport (MTY) would be terminated on January 10th, according to website changes.

The path will most likely be reopened in the spring or summer.

Suspension of the route

The airline indicated that the decision to discontinue the route was made due to a lack of demand. On September 30th, the airline launched the service.

The route has been serviced twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays. During the sluggish season for air travel, the round-trip journey has yet to show profitable.

The airline performed 35 round-trip flights between September 30th and November 1st. These flights transported a total of 1,555 passengers. Arajet flies the route using a Boeing 737-8 with a seating capacity of 185 passengers.

This amounts to a 24% average capacity, indicating that the route was not economical during the slow travel months of fall.

Source : simpleflying