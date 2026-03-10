Archers test skills in new 900-point format at Vincy shoot

VINCY 900 Archery Competition – February 28, 2026

For the first time in the short history of the Archery Association of St. Vincent & the Grenadines, local archers were able to officially compete in the inaugural VINCY 900 SHOOT. This is a unique competition format that is used to hone the skills of archers by having them shoot 30 arrows at 3 different distances… totaling 90 arrows and a possible maximum score of 900. There is no elimination round in this format.

The event was broken into 3 separate, mixed gender classes based on experience levels. Class A saw newcomers shoot at 10m, 15m and 20m. Class B saw beginners shoot at 20m, 30m, and 40m. Class C saw intermediate archers shoot at 40m, 50m, and 60m. The competition was fun, yet challenging for many of the archers, and after it was complete we had our winner circle ready:

Class A Category –

1st Place – Judah Cambridge

2nd Place – Matthew Joachim

3rd Place – Jordan Seaman

Class B Category –

1st Place – Adrian Parris

2nd Place – Nicholas Deane

3rd Place – Arush Ballapalli

Class C Category –

1st Place – Richol Richards

2nd Place – Rayon Clarke

3rd Place – Marese Burgin

Reviews from the archers are positive and a second 900 shoot may be scheduled for later this year. As our Vincy archers continue to train for the opportunity to compete in overseas competition, the next competitive event will be our first national ranking tournament set to begin late April.

We are encouraging persons interested in learning a new sport to contact us for more information on how you can join Archery in SVG. We are on facebook and Instagram or email us [email protected]