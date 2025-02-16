Arctic Blast: New York Faces Bitter Cold and Snow

New York could see the “snowiest” storm of the season this week as biting-cold temperatures sweep across the nation, ushering in a frigid polar vortex that will leave parts of the US suffering through wind chills as cold as -50 degrees.

A powerful winter storm is set to plow through the southeast and Central Plains on Wednesday before traveling up the northeast, hitting the tri-state area with snow Thursday morning.

“It has the potential to be our snowiest storm of the season,” Fox Forecast Center Meteorologist Cody Braud told The Post on Sunday.

While it’s too soon to tell exactly how many inches of powder will dust the Big Apple and surrounding suburbs, Braud said there is a chance this storm will top this season’s current highest snowfall of about three inches.

“If the storm is able to hug the coast, stay close enough, we could get a decent duration of snow,” Braud added.

Even though “the threat of a major snowstorm exists,” according to Braud, it’s still too early how much snowfall New Yorkers may see come Thursday.

In the days leading up to the storm, however, temperatures in New York City will remain low in the mid-20s before warming up to the mid-30s by the afternoon.

Other parts of the country, specifically the northern Rockies and Northern Plains will experience its 10th and coldest polar vortex event this season, as chilly air that usually stays near the North Pole gets pushed into the US and Europe.

People in those regions can expect to wake up each morning this week to temperatures well below zero — potentially nearing as low as -40 degrees, Braud said.