Are Contraceptives Safe? A Look at the Risks and Side Effects

Contraceptive methods have long been an essential tool for family planning and managing reproductive health. Even if their advantages are well known, a closer look is usually necessary due to the possible dangers and adverse consequences. Knowing these side effects is essential for anybody thinking about or already taking contraceptives to make wise health decisions.

Physical Side Effects of Contraceptives

Numerous forms of birth control, especially hormonal ones, affect the body’s natural functions. Birth control pills, patches, implants, and injections function by changing hormone levels to stop ovulation. Despite their effectiveness, these adjustments may result in adverse effects such as headaches, nausea, changes in menstrual cycles, and weight swings.

As stated by the Cleveland Clinic, changes in estrogen levels can cause headaches. This is also the cause of period headaches or hormonal migraines. When the estrogen levels suddenly drop before the menstrual cycle, causing headaches. When hormonal contraceptive methods impact such hormones, severe headaches or migraines become a possibility.

Therefore, many gynecologists factor in the possibility of migraine and migraine aura when prescribing hormonal contraceptives. A study reveals that nearly all gynecologists were actively involved in migraine therapy for patients. They had either started (80%), stopped (96%), or altered (99%) hormonal contraception because of migraine.

As the body becomes used to the contraceptive, these adverse effects eventually go away for some individuals. Others, however, have ongoing pain that might disrupt their everyday routine. For example, people who use hormonal contraceptives complain of irregular bleeding or spotting, which is not harmful but can be unpleasant and annoying.

Can contraceptives bring on acne or skin changes?

Yes, skin health can be impacted by some hormonal contraceptives. However, there are both positive and negative effects of contraceptives on the skin. Some contraceptives, like progestin-only birth control pills, may make acne worse for certain people. Others, like combination birth control pills, may help by lowering testosterone levels.

Mental Health Considerations

Hormonal contraceptives may also impact mental health. When using birth control, many people report experiencing mood swings, irritation, or even depressive symptoms. It is believed that these effects result from the way hormone levels are changed by contraceptives, which affect brain chemistry.

A JAMA Network study was conducted to observe the impact of combined oral contraceptives (COC) on mental health due to hormone withdrawal. The study showed that during the pill pause phase compared to the active intake phase, COC users experienced:

12.67% increase in negative affect

7.42% increase in anxiety

23.61% increase in mental health symptoms

Can sleep patterns be impacted by hormonal contraceptives?

There’s no conclusive evidence that hormonal contraceptives can impact sleep patterns. However, some users do complain of disturbed sleep patterns. Hormonal changes brought on by the use of contraceptives can alter sleep cycles, causing disturbances. It is advised to speak with a healthcare professional if sleep problems continue.

Long-Term Health Risks

Concerns over the long-term effects of several forms of contraception may arise from prolonged usage.

For instance, some studies indicate that using hormonal birth control for an extended period may marginally raise the risk of breast cancer. One NCBI study concludes that prolonged oral contraceptive use can increase triple-negative breast cancer risk by 16%. However, this risk seems to decrease after usage is discontinued.

Another area of concern when using hormonal contraceptives is bone density. Extended usage of certain contraceptives has been associated with a reduction in bone mineral density. According to current studies, birth control medications that contain estrogen may lower bone mass density. However, there is no evidence that progestin-only birth control tablets impact bone density.

Birth control injections are also known to have negative effects on bone health, in addition to oral contraceptives. This is the case with injections of medroxyprogesterone (Depo-Provera), particularly when used in adolescence or the early stages of adulthood. Depo Provera is also linked to another severe health problem: brain tumor.

Depo Provera and Brain Tumor

As concluded in the BMJ Journal, prolonged use of medroxyprogesterone acetate for over a year can increase your risk of intracranial meningioma. It was found that the users had 5.55 times more chances of developing brain tumors, especially intracranial meningioma. It is due to such studies that many users who developed brain tumors after Depo Provera use have filed lawsuits against Pfizer.

Medroxyprogesterone acetate is the primary ingredient in Depo Provera, and Pfizer is its manufacturer. According to TorHoerman Law, plaintiffs argue that Pfizer should have known and informed them about the potential health effects. However, since they were not warned, they are now seeking compensation for the troubles they are facing because of brain tumors.

The settlement amount for the Depo Provera lawsuit will include compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, emotional suffering, etc. An experienced attorney can consider all such factors and calculate an appropriate settlement amount you should get. If you developed brain tumors after using Depo Provera, contact a lawyer who can help you file a case, collect evidence, and negotiate compensation.

Non-Hormonal Options and Their Risks

Side effects are also possible with non-hormonal contraceptive techniques such as copper intrauterine devices (IUDs) or barrier methods like condoms and diaphragms.

For instance, copper IUDs may result in more frequent menstrual flow and cramps, especially during the first few months of usage. Even while these symptoms usually go away, those who already have heavy or painful periods may find them troublesome.

Moreover, copper IUDs like Paragard are also hard to remove. Many users complain that the product breaks down during removal, requiring surgeries to remove the pieces. Therefore, many people have also filed lawsuits against manufacturers to cover the costs of surgeries and get compensation for their suffering. According to Drugwatch, there were 2,824 pending lawsuits in the Paragard IUD multidistrict litigation as of November 2024.

Are there natural contraceptive methods without side effects?

Natural methods, such as those based on fertility awareness, have no physical negative effects. However, they might not be as successful as other approaches and need rigorous tracking and adherence. For instance, copper IUDs are 99% effective and begin working immediately after insertion. However, natural contraceptive methods like monitoring the menstrual cycle to avoid intercourse during the cycle require rigorous tracking and may not be as effective.

Balancing Benefits and Risks

Contraceptives continue to be a very successful method of preventing unwanted births and provide other health advantages. Nonetheless, the possible dangers and adverse consequences highlight how important personalized decision-making is. It’s important to keep lines of communication open with healthcare professionals since what works well for one individual might not work for another.

Talking about personal concerns, pre-existing medical illnesses, and lifestyle variables can assist people in selecting a strategy that reduces risks while supporting their objectives. Routine monitoring and follow-ups are also essential to ensure that the selected contraceptive continues to satisfy personal needs without posing an unreasonable risk.

Numerous factors, such as individual health profiles and the technique selected, affect the safety of contraceptives. The benefits of contraceptives for reproductive health are not diminished by the dangers and side effects that come with numerous medical procedures. Access to individualized medical advice and education is still important for enabling people to make decisions promoting their general health.