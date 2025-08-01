Argentina approves CBI Framework

Argentina has formalized its citizenship by investment (CBI) program through Decree 524/2025, which the government gazetted today. The decree establishes the legal framework and procedural requirements for foreign investors to obtain Argentine citizenship through economic contributions.

The announcement follows the government’s initial announcement in May 2025 of plans to create the program. The swift progression from announcement to official approval in under two months demonstrates the administration’s prioritization of the initiative.

The decree creates the Agency for Citizenship by Investment Programs as a decentralized body within the Ministry of Economy. This agency will receive applications and coordinate security reviews with multiple government entities before submitting recommendations to the National Directorate of Migration.

The Ministry of Economy retains authority to define which investments qualify as “relevant” for citizenship eligibility. The decree does not specify investment amounts or approved sectors, leaving these critical details for future regulatory announcements.

Seven government agencies will participate in vetting applicants, including the State Intelligence Secretariat (SIDE), the Financial Information Unit, the Ministry of National Security, the National Registry of Recidivism, the National Registry of Persons (RENAPER), and others deemed necessary. The multi-agency approach aims to ensure that granting citizenship “does not represent a risk to national security or national interests.”

The National Directorate of Migration must issue final decisions within 30 business days of receiving agency recommendations. The decree mandates that all rejections include detailed reasoning based on the agencies’ analyses.

President Javier Milei issued the decree through executive authority, building on Decree 366/2025 from May, which amended Citizenship Law 346 to create the investment-based naturalization pathway. The use of emergency decrees bypasses the need for congressional approval.

Article 6 empowers the Agency to “issue complementary and/or clarifying regulations to regulate the application procedure for granting citizenship by investment and the evaluation of said applications.” This provision confirms that additional implementation steps remain before the program becomes operational.

The Customs Collection and Control Agency (ARCA) must complete system modifications to enable tax identification processing for successful applicants. These technical requirements, combined with pending regulatory details, indicate the program will not accept applications immediately.

Argentina’s citizenship gains additional appeal following the country’s July 29 application to rejoin the US Visa Waiver Program. Successful entry would grant Argentine passport holders visa-free access to the United States, enhancing the program’s attractiveness to potential investors.

The decree emphasizes economic objectives, stating the measure “will ensure greater efficiency in the procedure and will encourage investment and job creation.” This aligns with broader economic liberalization efforts under the Milei administration.

Security screening protocols reference international standards, with the decree noting that analysis will “consider the security protocols and standards of third countries.” This language acknowledges potential impacts on existing visa agreements and international partnerships.

The program’s launch timing remains uncertain. The Agency must establish application procedures, the Ministry of Economy must publish investment criteria, and multiple government systems require integration before operations can begin.