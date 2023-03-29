Argentine Special Envoy mets PM Gonsalves to discuss future of CELAC

AMBASSADOR GUSTAVO MARTINEZ PANDIANI MET WITH SVG PRIME MINISTER DR RALPH GONSALVES

Ambassador Gustavo Martinez Pandiani arrived in Kingstown as Special Envoy of Argentine President Alberto Fernandez to cooperate with SVG and hand out the torch of the PTP of CELAC.

Argentina presided CELAC in 2022 and now it is the turn of SVG, representing the Caribbean.

Ambassador Pandiani will have several working meetings with the SVG Team. He will coordinate regional political initiates on issues such as climate change, digital transition, social development, energy and economic recovery, education, health, among many other with SVG National Coordinator, ambassador Douglas Slater and with Deputy National Coordinator and everyone SVG and former to Venezuela, Andreas Wickham.

He will represent Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero in a meeting with SVG Foreign Minister Keisal Peters in order to discuss regional and global matters, especially on UE CELAC relations. Next Head UE CELAC summit will take place in Brussels on July, 17th, under the coordination of Spain and SVG.

Finally, he will visit Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves to convey a personal salutation from Argentine president Alberto Fernandez. A congratulation from the government of Argentina on his 22 in government will take place as well.

Ralph Gonsalves is the only Caribbean leader decorated by the Argentine government with its highest decoration, the General San Martín Merit Order.

Ambassador Pandiani said, “Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves received the unanimous support of the 33 countries on Latin American and the Caribbean to preside CELAC during 2023. The whole Caribbean Community must feel very proud of such an achievement”.

And then added “My president sent me to SVG to cooperate in the transition of Celac PTP and to collaborate with the organization of the next UE CELAC summit of Heads of Government, that will be held in Brussels in July this year. We respect and admire Ralph. After so many years of leadership, he is a legend in the region. He is a true World Leader”

Ambassador plenipotentiary Gustavo Martinez Pandiani is Undersecretary of State for Latin American & Caribbean Affairs of Argentina.

Under Saint Vincent & the Grenadines’ PTP🇻🇨, we started working on the organization of next UE-CELAC Heads of Government/State summit, to be held in Brussels on July, 17th.

He is in charge of all Latin American & Caribbean Foreign policy design and implementation; coordinate CELAC PTP strategy; identify and implement regional policy objectives, both bilateral and multilateral; plan and facilitate initiatives to deepen Hemispheric integration in OAS and other regional organizations.

He was Director of, Caribbean Affairs of Argentina. Then he was in charge of the identification, analysis and monitoring of Foreign policy objectives in the CARICOM.

He holds a Master in Public Administration (MPA) from Harvard University and a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from Georgia State University.

He is attorney at Law. Juris Doctor from the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina.