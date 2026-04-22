AIA restricted to daylight flight operations temporarily

Argyle International Airport (AIA) Inc. has announced an immediate and temporary adjustment to its operating hours due to a technical issue affecting the airport’s runway lighting system.

In an official statement released today, the airport confirmed that a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) has been issued as a precautionary safety measure. This notice restricts all flight operations to daylight hours only (sunrise to sunset), effective immediately. The airport expects these temporary hours to remain in place until Friday, April 24, 2026.

Technical teams are currently on-site working to resolve the lighting issue as quickly as possible. Management at AIA Inc. is also coordinating closely with airlines and other stakeholders to minimize travel disruptions for passengers.

Because the restriction prevents flights from landing or taking off outside of daylight hours, passengers are urged to check directly with their respective airlines for any updates or changes to their flight schedules.

AIA Inc. has issued an apology to the traveling public and its stakeholders for the inconvenience caused by this technical failure. The organization thanked the public for their patience and understanding while they work to restore full operational capacity by the end of the week