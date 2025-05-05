St Vincent’s AIA Introduces Happy or Not Kiosks

St Vincent’s Argyle International Airport (AIA) wants your feedback and has introduced a kiosk for easy assessment.

In a Facebook post the airport management stated,

“Your opinion takes flight! We’re excited to introduce our new Happy or Not kiosks at Argyle International Airport”.

“These quick, one-touch stations make it easier than ever to share your travel experience and help us improve our services.”

The prime minister noted in parliament recently that AIA In the year4, it achieved an operating gain prior to subvention amounting to 4.7 million dollars.

Gonsalves articulated that should profits maintain this upward trajectory, the necessity for any subvention in the foreseeable future could be rendered moot.

AIA has come in for heavy criticism recently from the public.