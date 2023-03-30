Arla Stapleton: Missing 13-year-old student spotted in Diamond

A missing schoolgirl from Clare Valley who is 13 years old and for whom police have put out a “missing persons bulletin” was reportedly seen in Diamond.

On March 28, 2003, police in St. Vincent (SVG) put out a bulletin for a 13-year-old girl named Arla Stapleton.

Reports from several individuals indicate that a person who fits Stapleton’s description was seen in Diamond on Friday night in the company of another young female.

Police say Stapleton was last seen on March 24, dressed in her Bishops College School uniform. Her sighting on Friday would coincide with the police issued date of when she was last seen.

Stapleton, 13, who is said to be from Clare Valley, is the second teenager to go missing in days.

On March 23, police issued a bulletin for Zaria Ashton, a 15-year-old female.

Ashton, who was last seen on March 21, 2023, was later found.