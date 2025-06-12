Arnos Vale Acute Hospital Project Takes Shape

Arnos Vale Acute Care Hospital Project update

Major construction works on the highly anticipated Arnos Vale Acute Care Hospital Project are advancing at a rapid pace.

Already, 165 cubic yards of 4000 psi concrete have been poured, with work continuing steadily.

Soil testing is underway to assess bearing capacity, while the casting of column footings is actively in progress.

The material storage area has been fully assembled, and a substantial delivery of steel has arrived on-site to support the ongoing rebar work.

In addition, a new sheltered work area has been constructed to accommodate steel benders and other personnel, and temporary offices for administrative and engineering staff have also been set up, marking another key step forward in the project’s development.