Arnos Vale heatseekers wins 3X3 basketball tournament

ARNOS VALE HEATSEEKERS DOMINATE IN 3X3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Basketball Federation (SVGBF) successfully hosted another exciting 3X3 basketball tournament on Saturday, September 6th at the New Montrose Hard Court.

A total of six teams participated in the event, namely: Doctors of Influence (Nigeria), V2, Majesty, Mavrix, Heatseekers 1 and Heatseekers 2. The teams were divided into two groups where they then started the tournament off in a Round Robin style. The top two teams from each group played knockout games where Doctors of Influence narrowly defeated Mavrix 7 to 6, and Heatseekers 1 defeated Majesty 21 to 8.

The finals brought together two of the tournament’s most competitive teams. Heatseekers 1 remained composed under pressure and secured a solid 16-10 win over Doctors of Influence to claim the championship.

The SVGBF extends its heartfelt congratulations to Heatseekers for their outstanding performance and continued excellence in the sport. Furthermore, the Federation is pleased with the growing interest of 3X3 Basketball in the country and urges players to practise this format in addition to 5V5.

More opportunities for competitions and tournaments will be presented to the country as part of the Federation’s commitment towards the sport. Upcoming events include the National Tournament to be held from October 18th to November 16th, 2025 which will host Senior Division 5V5 and U17 3X3 games.