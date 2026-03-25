Arnos Vale Hospital Project Faces 12-Month Delay

The highly anticipated state-of-the-art general hospital at Arnos Vale has slipped further behind schedule and is now approximately 12 months delayed.

During their trip to Taiwan, SVG officials held “frank but fruitful” discussions with the Department for Overseas Investment Development Corporation and its construction subsidiary, OECC, to address the backlog and get the nearly $400 million project back on track.

The government also used the meetings to address labor concerns, specifically reports that local workers were being turned away or paid less than foreign workers for the same jobs.

Deputy PM St Clair Leacock forcefully established that there should be no pay discrimination between locals and foreigners possessing equal competence.

To combat a severe shortage of skilled labor in SVG—including masons, plumbers, and electricians—the government is proposing an on-the-job training program at the hospital site for students from the nearby technical college.

While recognizing potential hurdles such as insurance and liability for students under 18, Minister King noted that the government is actively discussing solutions with education officers and insurance brokers to ensure young Vincentians gain hands-on experience without disrupting the hospital’s construction timeline.