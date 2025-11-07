Arnos Vale man charged for grand theft auto

Labourer Charged with Theft

On November 7, 2025, police arrested and charged Jemore Jack, a 23-year-old Labourer of Arnos Vale, with the offence of Theft.

According to investigations, the accused stole one grey Car valued at $13,500.00ECC – the property of a 32-year-old Mason of Park Hill.

The offence was committed in Park Hill between 10:15pm on October 3, 2025 and 9:40am on October 4, 2025. Jack appeared before the Colonaire Magistrate Court on November 6, 2025, and pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was granted bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC, with one (1) surety. The matter was adjourned to November 13, 2025, for sentencing.