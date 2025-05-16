Arnos Vale man steals $180 worth of Breadfruit from doctor

Labourer charge with Theft

On May 14, 2025, police arrested and charged Edmond Mc Cree, a 35-year-old Labourer of Calliaqua, with the offence of Theft.

According to investigations the accused stole a quantity of breadfruit valued at $180.00 ECC, the property of a 50-year-old doctor of Arnos Vale.

The offence was committed on May 14, 2025, in Arnos Vale.

Mc Cree appeared before the Serious Offence Court where he pleaded not guilty. He was granted own bail in the sum of $500.00ECC.

He is expected to report to the Calliaqua Magistrate Court every Friday between 8.a.m. and 8.p.m. Matter was adjourned and transferred to the Calliaqua Magistrate Court for May 19, 2025.