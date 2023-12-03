Arrest made in murder of Vincentian Dexter Chance – Grenada police

The Grenada police have achieved significant breakthroughs in multiple cases of murder on the island, notably the homicide of Vincentian national Dexter Chance.

Chance, a previous inhabitant of North Leeward, was fatally shot while inside a vehicle in Woburn, St. George, on Monday, September 11th.

Last Wednesday, the Grenadian police said that they have apprehended three individuals in relation to separate shooting incidents and two cases of murder. The homicides encompass the killings of both a citizen from Grenada and Vincentian national Dexter Chance.

Esau Pier, the chief of the criminal investigation department, made the announcement.

“In connection with the Woburn shooting, one person has been arrested and charged, and the investigations continue.”

Chance, who faced charges in connection with a $4 million cocaine seizure in Grenada in August 2019, was acquitted in July 2022.

Dexter Chance died at the age of 51. Among the total of 18 homicides recorded in Grenada this year, six have been attributed to firearms.