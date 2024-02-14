SVG Secondary School Art Competition

Youlou Arts Foundation is excited to announce the launch of the first ever visual arts competition for secondary school children between the ages of 12 and 16. Yes, it is the first of its kind and the organization hopes it will become an annual event.

The art competition is sponsored by St. Vincent Co-operative Bank Ltd., St. Hill Insurance and the Theo Saunders Shop.

“Caribbean Cultural Patterns” is the theme for this year’s competition.

Winners will be awarded cash prizes. There will be a first, second, third and two honorable mentions prizes.

The first prize winner will receive $500, second prize $400, third prize $300 and two honorable mentions prizes $100 each.

Attention will be paid to the following criteria: creativity, interpretation of the theme, originality and proper use of medium. Paintings should be no more than 11″ x 15″.

If you are a secondary school student between the ages of 12 and16 and you are interested in entering the competition please let your art teacher know you are interested. You must be registered with the art teacher of your school.

The deadline is May 12, 2024. Art work must be handed in to your art teacher.

In early September the winners will be announced and given their prize money. Work from the competition will be featured at the Youlou Art Gallery during the months of October and November.

By organizing an art competition for secondary school students, Youlou Arts Foundation is helping to nurture the creative spirit in children. The aim of the art competition is to empower children to create, and to feel free to pursue artistic freedom. Fostering artistic possibilities at an early age is very important.

It is the mission of Youlou Arts Foundation to bring attention to the visual arts in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, art must be a part of the fabric of society.

The organization seeks to get the “Vincy” public excited about the visual arts and realize the value it adds to society.