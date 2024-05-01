National

Artiste Jose Juan releases ‘Hold it Down’ for Vincy Mas 2024

Times Staff

Artiste Jose Juan has released new music for Vincy Carnival 2024.

The new release called Hold it Down was Written by Jason ’Shaft’ Bishop, produced by Adrian Bailey and Jason ’Shaft’ Bishop and mixed/mastered Adrian Bailey  – Sky Studios NYC.

