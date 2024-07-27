Artists Unite in ‘Call to Order Project’ in Trinidad

The artists responsible for the recently released viral call song and video have initiated an effort to combat negative messaging through music.

The “Call to Order Project,” a groundbreaking endeavor, brings together five distinguished artists: Mr. King, Ziggy Rankin, Isasha, Prophet Benjamin, and King David, renowned for their commitment to conscious music.

Driven by a collective passion to counteract negative messaging, particularly surrounding crime and violence, the “Call to Order Project” is supported by the Ministry of National Security while maintaining a non-political stance. At its core, this initiative harnesses the transformative power of music to foster positive change.

“In Trinidad and Tobago, we are witnessing the impact of negative messaging on our youth,” remarked a spokesperson for the artists. “Through the ‘Call to Order Project,’ we empower artists to champion positivity. By incentivizing the creation of uplifting music, we aim to inspire a generation that values constructive dialogue and community unity.”

Central to the project’s mission is encouraging youth participation in music that promotes social cohesion and resilience. By rewarding artists who amplify messages of hope and solidarity, the “Call to Order Project” seeks to create a ripple effect of positivity across communities. As artists, we believe we must use our skills and craft to help rebuild eroding morals facing society, and music is what we know best. It’s fitting that we use it to begin the re-culturing process our society needs.

“We believe music has the power to shape perceptions and ignite social change,” continued the spokesperson. “By supporting artists committed to positive messaging, we sow the seeds for a cultural shift that celebrates unity and progress.”

The “Call to Order Project” invites collaboration from all corners of society—artists, educators, policymakers, and community leaders—to collectively build a future where positivity thrives. Together, we can redefine cultural narratives and empower our youth as catalysts for much-needed transformation.

ANWER THE CALL!!!!