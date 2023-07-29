As pressure mounts, Vinlec says less than 2% of customers disconnected

St. Vincent Electricity Services Limited (VINLEC) is taking further steps to tackle the issue of outstanding amounts related to unpaid bill balances throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In line with standard operational procedures of the Company, customers with consecutive unpaid bills or accounts with a balance brought forward (arrears) become liable for disconnection.

During an exercise which began on 24th July, 2023, electricity supply was discontinued only for customers who met the aforementioned standard criteria. Less than two per cent of our 48,581 account holders were affected during this exercise.

The Company understands that circumstances may sometimes lead to challenges in payments, and customers are granted a 30-day credit before full payment is required to be made for services rendered.

We encourage all customers to make timely bill payments using any of the available payment options. VINLEC remains committed to providing reliable and sustainable services to all customers and we appreciate your cooperation and understanding in this matter.