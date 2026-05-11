‘As short as possible’, Gonsalves says of NDP’s tenure

Opposition Leader Ralph Gonsalves has delivered a blunt and unapologetic message to the Friday-led New Democratic Party (NDP) administration, expressing his distinct hope that their tenure in office will be incredibly brief.

Addressing the government’s performance during a recent broadcast, Gonsalves directly challenged the ruling party’s longevity. “You want to stay in office as long as you can. I want to see your time as short as possible,” Gonsalves declared.

Despite his strong opposition, he conceded that he is not quarreling with their political ambitions, acknowledging that the final decision ultimately rests with the electorate. “The people make the determination. They are the bosses,” he stated.

Gonsalves’ desire for a short NDP term is rooted in his scathing assessment of their governance, which he heavily criticized as a “low-quality circus” that provides the public with nothing but “vacuous empty” talk. He noted that while the administration might plead for patience by reminding the public that it has “only been 5 months,” citizens are already realizing that they are “not a serious government” and that “things [are] falling apart”.

The Opposition Leader further claimed that the government’s missteps are so apparent that even their own base is growing frustrated. According to Gonsalves, even NDP supporters are telling the administration that “they must just calm down and try and see if they could run the government because they ain’t running”.

Urging the administration to focus on actual leadership rather than political theater, Gonsalves demanded that the government “cut out this kind of foolishness” and address the real pain, suffering, and confusion currently facing St. Vincent and the Grenadines.