Assault, Court Order Charges Against Greneva Hackshaw Set for June

Resident of Calder charged with Assault and Disobeying Court Order

On March 13, 2025, police arrested and charged Greneva Hackshaw, a 34-year-old resident of Calder, with the offences of Assault and Failure to Obey Court Order.

Investigation revealed that on February 25, 2025, the accused assaulted Jessica Hackshaw, a 32-year-old Customs Broker of Diamond by slapping her to the right side of her face, causing actual bodily harm. The accused was further charged for disobeying a court order SVGFDV number 0145 of 2025 which was duly made by the president of the family court on January 20, 2025.

The offences were committed in Kingstown.

Hackshaw appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on March 17, 2025, and pleaded not guilty the charges. He was granted bail in the sum of $2,500.00 ECC with one surety. He was also ordered not to have any contact with the complainant and to report to the Stubbs Police Station every Thursday between 6am and 6pm. The trial date is set for June 21, 2025.