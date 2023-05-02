Assist Shafiqua Maloney in taking her sports career to the next level

A GoFundMe account has been setup to assist Shafiqua in securing the necessary financial assistance to realize the dream of reaching the next level of her athletic career.

Shafiqua Maloney was a Division I NCAA track athlete in the United States of America, who earned her master’s degree in the summer of 2022. Currently, she is completing the final months of her Optional Practical Training as allowed by her student visa, and must return to her Caribbean homeland of St. Vincent and the Grenadines in September 2023, unless she is able to get the financial assistance to remain in the USA to train and jumpstart her professional career. Simply put, she needs your help to continue her athletic training and preparations for major championships beyond the time when her student visa expires.

Shafiqua is an ambitious and talented athlete whose athletic journey began when she was just 11 years old. She comes from a family of humble beginnings in the rural community of Richland Park. Shafiqua has represented her country and has been a medalist at the CARIFTA and NACAC Championships. She was a representative of Team SVG at the 2020 Summer Olympics and 2022 World Championships. She was also a NCAA Division 1 medalist in the 800m and part of the gold medal winning 4 x 400m team at the University of Arkansas. Shafiqua has tasted success and wants more. She has since dedicated her life, time, and effort to becoming the best athlete she can be and wants to push herself to optimize her full potential.

While Shafiqua’s love and commitment for her country and athletics are undeniable, her ability to support her dream of being a professional athlete is severely curtailed by her financial means. The financial costs that come with being an elite athlete in track and field are tremendous. Because of her current financial situation, she needs your assistance.

Presently, she works 40-60 hours a week to make ends meet. But this impacts her ability to fully participate in one of the most important aspects of survival and optimal performance in her sport….her training.

This is an official GoFundMe, to provide the opportunity for those near and far who would like to help Shafiqua on her quest to be the best athlete she can be.

There are many aspects to being an athlete at the Elite level. Among them are equipment, coaching, gym membership, supplements, medical attention, food, and travel costs related to competitions. While a student-athlete, Shafiqua’s university covered those costs. Because Shafiqua is no longer in school, all of the costs associated with training and her athletic career have become her sole responsibility.

Your donations will help to ease the burden and will be used to help her acquire a P1 Visa which would allow her to remain in the US to train. It will also assist with travel costs to track meets, which includes flights and accommodation, registration fees, and food while on the road. Additionally, it will assist with living expenses, chiropractic consultations, and training equipment such as spikes, racing flats, and track shoes. Equally important are coaching fees that have to be paid, so she can receive the best guidance to realize her full potential.

Your help will allow Shafiqua to focus solely on becoming the best athlete she can be, while caring for her mental and physical health. The sport of Track and Field is 90% mental and 10% physical.

Help Shafiqua continue to be a positive role model for other talented athletes from St. Vincent and the Grenadines who dream of representing their country at the highest levels of sport.