Athalie Caine-Soleyn Receives ‘Author of the Year’ Award From VAAWP

The staff and students of St. Vincent Girls’ High School congratulate our Deputy Headmistress, Mrs. Athalie Caine-Soleyn, on receiving the ‘Author of the Year’ award from the Vincentian Association of Artists, Writers, and Producers, Inc.

The ceremony was held at the UWI Open Campus on March 8, 2023.

The Deputy Headmistress also received the Professor H. Nigel Thomas Fiction Prize in 2022 for her story “Red Zone.”

Mrs. Caine-Soleyn published three books in 2022, the first of which was titled “Master Marc Learns to Walk.”

