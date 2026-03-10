Athlete facility at Sir Vincent Beache stadium nearing completion

A specialized Athletes’ Facility located at the Sir Vincent Beache Athletic Stadium in Diamond is nearing completion.

This modern building is designed to bolster athletic performance and comfort by offering a professional gymnasium, medical recovery areas, and administrative spaces.

According to the project supervisor, the site is nearly 90 percent finished, with current work focusing on essential internal utilities such as climate control, security systems, and electrical wiring.

A secondary storage unit is also being built simultaneously to hold sporting gear and provide a base for security teams.

Completion of the entire project is projected for April 2026, aiming to transform the stadium into a high-level hub for regional sports development.

These infrastructure upgrades represent a major commitment to enhancing the training environment for competitive runners and field athletes.