Atlantic High Pressure System Brings Unsettled Weather to SVG

On the south-western edge of the Atlantic High Pressure System, cloud patches occasionally converge with a few/scattered showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). Concentrations of Saharan dust continue to create a hazy conditions across our area, varying from a film-slight-moderate at times.

Moderate (~25km/h) breeze across our islands, are expected to gradually increase (~30km/h) during Thursday tonight. Wind directions could vary between east northeast and east southeast in some locations. Occasional gusts (~35km/h) are likely by late Friday.

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, with swell near 1.0m west of our islands and near 1.8m east of our islands. Swell heights are expected to rise by Friday, ranging 1.2m to 1.5m west of our islands and up to 2.5m east of our islands…Small-craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal swells and occasional gusty winds.