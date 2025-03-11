Atlee Rodney Takes the Helm as RSS Deputy Executive Director

RSS APPOINTS NEW DEPUTY EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Regional Security System (RSS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Atlee Rodney to the post of Deputy Executive Director effective April 7, 2025.

With Mr. Rodney’s extensive experience, having served forty-three years with the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda and exceptional contributions to security over the years, this is a natural progression that aligns with the RSS’ strategic goals. As a dedicated and highly skilled security practitioner, Mr. Rodney has consistently demonstrated his commitment to delivering first-class client service, innovative solutions, and leadership.

In his new role as Deputy Executive Director, Mr. Rodney will play a crucial role in driving the RSS’ vision, strategy and continued success. His deep understanding of the security environment, strong analytical skills, and ability to lead and inspire teams will contribute to regional security.

Mr. Rodney expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment, stating, “I am very excited to be part of the RSS HQ team and I am looking forward to contributing to the continued success of this essential regional organisation. I have been affiliated with the RSS from the beginning of my policing career and I am committed to its mission and objectives.

“I pledge to bring my training, experience and professionalism to the challenges of this new role and to ensure the further advancement of this vital regional institution.”

We are incredibly proud to have Mr. Rodney as part of our leadership team.