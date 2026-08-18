Attorneys Demand CCJ President Recuse from Guyana Extradition Case

Legal representatives for Nazar and Azruddin Mohamed are formally requesting that Justice Winston Anderson, President of the Caribbean Court of Justice, recuse himself from their ongoing extradition case.

This demand follows serious allegations from Guyana’s opposition leader regarding Anderson’s purported involvement in partisan political negotiations and judicial appointments.

Furthermore, internal leaked communications suggest a fractured court, with fellow judges accusing Anderson of authoritarian conduct and attempts to improperly influence case outcomes.

While Justice Anderson has denied these claims, the Mohameds’ attorneys argue that his participation compromises the fairness and transparency of their legal proceedings.

The situation highlights a growing crisis of public confidence in the regional court as the defendants face significant fraud and money laundering charges from the United States.