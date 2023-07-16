Audit uncovers abuse of BVI state funds in COVID-19 Assistance Grants

An examination of the British Virgin Islands Coronavirus (COVID-19) Assistance Grants discovered numerous instances of misappropriation of public funds.

The audit, which was presented to the House of Assembly on July 13, revealed that a total of US$3,885,074 was distributed in 2,276 awards.

The payments were intended to aid Virgin Islanders who would have fallen on hard times as a result of the pandemic, as well as to assist locals with home repairs following recent storm devastation.

District Eight, represented by Minister for Health and Social Development Vincent Wheatley, won the largest grant award of US$301,496 out of 237 applicants.

Former BVI Port Authority Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard was among those who received funds.

Maynard, who just pleaded guilty to conspiracy to bring cocaine into the United States, was given US$8,000 to fix his property.

According to Rankin, while the award was somewhat successful in assisting Virgin Islanders, “there were applicants who took advantage of the program to obtain public funds in order to accommodate their lifestyle.”

He stated that the Audit found:

Grants were awarded even when applications lacked documentary evidence.

There were no tracking procedures in place to prevent repeated awards being given to the same person.

The requirement that the Financial Secretary assess and approve applications for prizes above $5000 was not followed.

Many payments lost their openness, notably big sums handed directly to some applicants.

In the acquisition of services for District/community works, the Public Finance Management Regulations were not followed.

Grants given to family members or other Members of the House of Assembly by select Members of the House of Assembly (many of whom also got grants from other public assistance programs).

According to Rankin, the investigation concludes that the program’s lack of safeguards resulted in several abuses and the awarding of public monies to bogus applications.

The governor remarked that the audit’s major recommendation is that “the management of all Assistance Grants should remain within the remit of the Social Development Department.” This will ensure that the most vulnerable people’s needs are met and that they are protected from abuses and unethical actions.”

The governor commended the auditor general for his efforts in uncovering waste of public cash.

“What is most important is that lessons are drawn from this audit, that public funds are directed to those in genuine need, and that mechanisms to prevent abuses are in place.” “It’s encouraging to see that the Ministry of Health and Social Development is currently consulting on a social assistance program, and I encourage people to get involved,” he said.