American University of St Vincent donates to MCMH’s pediatric ward

As a long-standing practice of our university, students of the American University of St Vincent on Wednesday, 13th March, 2023 visited the Paediatric Ward of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH), Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

As part of the visit, a donation was made to the ward. Among the items donated were 50 books (including reading, coloring, drawing, puzzles, poems and rhymes), coloruing pencils and pens, crayons, cases of fruit juice, water, as well as, toiletries (baby wipes, sanitizers, soap, toilet rolls), balloons, alphabet calendar, drinking bottles, set of lunch boxes, etc.

The President of the Student Government Association (SGA), Francis Dwomoh, in handing over the items, reiterated the university’s commitment in serving the community, which is a core mandate of their medical training.

On her part, the departmental manager of the Paediatric Ward, Sister Samuel, accepted the donation with excitement and thanked the American University of St Vincent for its major contribution in helping rebuild the reading section of the ward.

The visit ended with students reading stories to the children and interacting with the parents of these children.

The mutual joy shared by students, nursing staff, children and their parents was more than sufficient to reaffirm the university’s commitment to continue such endeavours in the future.

Written by: Francis Dwomoh (President of the Student Government Association)