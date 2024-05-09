Aussie High Commissioner visits SVG, explores areas of cooperation

H.E. SONYA KOPPE; NON-RESIDENT HIGH COMMISSIONER OF AUSTRALIA

On Tuesday, May 2024, H.E. Sonya Koppe; Non- Resident High Commissioner of Australia to St. Vincent and the Grenadines visited Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and met with Prime Minister; the Honourable Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves.

During the meeting, H.E. Sonya Koppe engaged in discussion with Dr. The Honourable Ralph E. Gonsalves, Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, on a wide range of issues which included possibilities for enhanced cooperation in tertiary education and cricket exchange programmes.

Recognising the importance of tertiary level education and the development of sports between the two countries, both parties exchanged ideas and insights aimed at harnessing the potential for mutual benefit.

Her Excellency also met with high-level Government Officials, including the Hon. Keisal Peters; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. St. Clair Prince; Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Hon. Orando Brewster, Minister of National Mobilisation, Social Development, Family, Gender Affairs, Youth, Housing and Informal Human Settlement and Hon. Curtis King; Minster of Education and National Reconciliation.