Avianca Adding More Flights to the Caribbean

Avianca is planning a significant expansion of its flight network between the United States and Colombia, but the true ripple effects of this move will be felt across the wider Caribbean.

While the expansion anchors on South Florida and Orlando, its impact on Caribbean tourism is direct.

For Caribbean-bound travelers, this frequency means tighter connections and shorter layovers.

Strengthening service into Fort Lauderdale and Miami reinforces two of the busiest departure points for onward flights to Jamaica, The Bahamas, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, and other key Caribbean islands. Orlando’s elevated role adds yet another gateway into the mix, expanding access to the wider region.

Avianca currently operates more than 400 weekly flights across 14 U.S. destinations, connecting into a network of over 80 destinations across the Americas and Europe.

Because of Avianca’s dense concentration of routes throughout the Caribbean basin, this boosted capacity gives travelers the flexibility to build multi-stop itineraries that seamlessly connect the U.S., mainland Colombia, and broader Caribbean destinations.