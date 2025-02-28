Caribbean Aviation on Life Support: Urgent Action Needed to Revive Regional Air Travel

An Urgent Call to Action: Securing the Future of Caribbean Aviation

Dear Esteemed Leaders of the Caribbean,

We write to you with a deep sense of urgency as a coalition of regional airlines struggling to maintain viability in an increasingly challenging environment. More than 150 airlines have already been forced to close their doors across the Caribbean. Without decisive intervention, we risk losing even more—an outcome that would cripple our economies, isolate our people, and further erode the connectivity that binds our region together.

Serving as a Prime Minister or government official in a small Caribbean nation carries immense responsibility, with expectations spanning diverse sectors—many of which lie outside direct expertise. One such area is regional aviation, an industry that is far more than just a means of transport; it is the lifeblood of Caribbean trade, tourism, and economic integration. Yet, despite its critical role, regional aviation is being systematically undermined by high taxation, uneven policy decisions, and a preference for foreign carriers over homegrown airlines.

Instead of fostering a sustainable, locally driven aviation ecosystem, many governments have prioritized attracting foreign flag carriers—offering them generous subsidies, tax breaks, and financial concessions. Meanwhile, the region’s homegrown airlines—the very carriers that ensure intra-Caribbean mobility—are burdened with excessive operational costs, leaving them struggling to survive.

Simultaneously, billions have been poured into constructing large, debt-laden airports, which, while visually impressive, have become economic liabilities. To recover these costs, governments have introduced a web of punitive taxes and fees, including security fees, concourse fees, development fees, and transit fees. While intended to recoup infrastructure investments, these levies have had the opposite effect: skyrocketing ticket prices, making travel unaffordable for locals and tourists alike. As a result, passenger numbers have plummeted, tourism revenues have stagnated, and economic growth has suffered.

This short-sighted approach is not only choking intra-regional travel but also jeopardizing the long-term economic viability of our nations. The question is no longer whether this model is sustainable—it is how soon will it collapse?

We urge regional governments to rethink their approach and take bold, pro-growth measures that will strengthen aviation, drive economic activity, and secure our region’s future. Lowering taxes and fees on airline tickets will make air travel more accessible, boosting passenger numbers and benefiting airlines, businesses, and government revenues in the long run. Supporting regional carriers with policy and financial incentives will help build a thriving local aviation sector, ensuring that we are not solely dependent on foreign airlines. Encouraging private-sector investment in aviation—particularly in aircraft acquisition, technology upgrades, and workforce development—will modernize and expand regional air services. Additionally, strengthening regional collaboration on aviation policy will create harmonized regulations, streamlined operations, and a more competitive market for local carriers.

The Caribbean cannot afford to continue on this path of self-inflicted economic harm. The region needs a vibrant, self-sustaining aviation industry—one that connects our islands, empowers our economies, and ensures prosperity for generations to come.

We, the undersigned leaders of Caribbean aviation, stand ready and willing to work with governments to implement policies that will revive regional air travel and drive economic expansion. This is not just about airlines; it is about safeguarding the future of Caribbean mobility, commerce, and prosperity.

The decisions made today will shape the region’s trajectory for decades to come. Let us choose a path of innovation, collaboration, and progress—one that puts Caribbean interests first. The survival of our aviation industry depends on it.