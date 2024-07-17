Ayodele Dalgety-Dean appointed Chairwoman of Sispro Incorporated

Sispro Incorporated Appoints Ayodele Dalgety-Dean as Chairwoman

Sispro Incorporated, a pioneering women-led indigenous energy company in Guyana, announces the appointment of Mrs. Ayodele Dalgety-Dean as Chairwoman following its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 3rd July 2024.

Mrs. Dalgety-Dean, esteemed for her extensive background in social justice and dedication to advancing Guyana’s growth, assumes the role of Chairwoman. As Chairwoman, she will oversee strategic initiatives aimed at fortifying Sispro’s commitment to national development and ensuring sustainable prosperity for all Guyanese. With a focus on the energy sector, Sispro Incorporated continues to expand its footprint by driving innovation and sustainability initiatives that contribute to economic growth and community welfare.

“I am honoured to lead Sispro as Chairwoman,” said Mrs. Dalgety-Dean. “Under my stewardship, we will continue to prioritise the development of energy solutions that support economic development and environmental stewardship in Guyana. I am eager to harness our expertise to cultivate a culture of transparency, accountability, and excellence, driving forward projects that will significantly benefit our nation.”

Mrs. Abbigale Loncke-Watson, who also serves as an Executive Director of Sispro, has been re-elected as Secretary to enhance operational efficiency and governance practices within the company. Dr. Melissa Varswyk will continue her role as an Executive Director, bringing her valuable expertise to further Sispro’s mission.

About Sispro Incorporated

Sispro Incorporated is Guyana’s leading indigenous energy company, dedicated to advancing national development and ensuring prosperity for all Guyanese. Founded by visionary women, Sispro is 100% Guyanese women-led and committed to community development, social responsibility, and gender equity. With deep local market understanding and strong networks, Sispro supports exploration companies in navigating the local landscape and establishing a robust regional presence.