21yro Azarie Mc Intosh charged with Murder of Brother Zacharie McIntosh

On November 6, 2023, police arrested and charged Azarie McIntosh, a 21-year-old labourer from Calliaqua, with causing the death of Zacharie (ZACK) McIntosh, a 1-year-old labourer from the same address.

The accused allegedly inflicted grievous bodily harm on the deceased during an altercation on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, which resulted in his death.

He received injuries to his body and was taken to the Calliaqua Health Centre for treatment on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Later the same day, McIntosh was transferred to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries on Friday, November 3, 2023.

The postmortem examination revealed that the deceased died as a result of blunt trauma to the abdomen.

McIntosh was arraigned at the Serious Offence Court on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, and was remanded into custody at His Majesty’s Prison.

The matter was adjourned to January 16, 2024, for a preliminary inquiry hearing.

Source : RSVGPF