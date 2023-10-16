B.A.D. may earn Skinny Fabulous a Grammy nomination

Skinny Fabulous’s album B.A.D. is being considered for Grammy nomination

Skinny Fabulous, a Vincentian Soca singer, is taking his career to the next level after announcing that his album B.A.D. has been considered for a Grammy nomination.

The album was submitted for consideration in the Best Global Music category.

“I grew up looking at the Grammys as just a motivational fairytale—a goal that was improbable but worth shooting for nonetheless. Today, however, 10 months after the release of my album B.A.D., I’m super excited to have a body of work that’s up for consideration for a Grammy nomination.” Skinny Fabulous said this in a media post.

Skinny Fabulous’s first official album, B.A.D. (Beyond a Doubt), was released earlier this year. It includes 23 tunes by various well-known Caribbean performers.

On October 11, 2023, the first round of voting for the 2024 Grammys began, determining the nominees for each Grammy Award year. The first round of voting ends on October 20.

The 2024 Grammy nominees will be announced on November 10, 2023.

