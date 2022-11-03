Bacchus Design wins Henry Channon Award for Cumberland Nature Trail

The Henry Channon Award was established by St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund (SVGEF) in honour of the late Chairman the Honourable Henry Channon, who led the SVGEF with distinction until his passing in late 2021.

It was Channon’s vision that the Cumberland Nature Trail be an example of excellence in eco-tourism. We honour his memory by ensuring that the style of architecture to be used on the Trail is world-class. Hence the Cumberland Trail Architecture Design Competition; Hon. Henry Channon Award was launched for the best concept design for the bridges and other infrastructure works of the Trail.

5 incredible designs entered for the SVGEF’s Henry Channon Award. A diverse panel of stakeholders including the Ministry of Tourism, National Parks, Forestry, an Engineer, and representatives from the SVGEF all together judged the designs. Bacchus Design and Construction (BDC) received the most votes to win the competition.

Titled ‘The Experience of the Amazona Guildingii’ Bacchus’ design will be emblematic of St.Vincent’s endemic parrot. A first-ever for St.Vincent and the Grenadines. Bacchus’ bridge designs will have unique shapes and constructions of the parrot’s skeletal structure and inhabited trees. The observation platform will be both for recreation and scientific use as a parrot census can be conducted from it.

Bacchus Design & Construction, established in 2020, is an Architectural Design and Construction business registered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Its founder, Lorenzo Bacchus, having been exposed to the construction industry from a young age, developed a passion for restoration of our historic buildings as well as bringing modern architecture to the Caribbean. With over 40 years of combined experience,

BDC aims to use their shared knowledge and expertise to cue the age of modernization. This design, “The Experience of the Amazona Guildingii”, was designed by son of the soil from Redemption Sharpes Lorenzo Bacchus, Chief Architectural Designer, in collaboration with Iris Tse of Hong Kong in a truly international collaborative effort of creative excellence.

The SVGEF would like to thank the Government and people of the Republic of China on Taiwan for affording Mr Bacchus the opportunity to study in Taiwan and to be winning awards even before the completion of his Masters studies. We thank Ambassador Bowman of the Embassy of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, ROC, (Taiwan) for presenting this award on the occasion of the 43rd Independence of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Other entries to be acknowledged for their incredible submissions include Vanburn Harry, the principal and owner of the BriskTec Design Group (BDG), Green Blue Building designs, Jenevieve Cato’s submission, and Camative Architectural Designs.