Bahamas Air returns to Barbados with direct flight from Fort Lauderdale

From July 18, 2023 until August 16, 2023, Bahamas Air will operate charter flights from Nassau, Bahamas to Bridgetown, Barbados via Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The twice-weekly service provides a new option for travelers and the diaspora to visit Barbados during the busy Crop Over season, as well as allowing Barbadians to effortlessly connect to the US and Northern Caribbean.

Shelly Williams, Chairman of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), said the announcement came after months of negotiations with the airline. “We are pleased to share the success of our discussions with Bahamas Air to offer a safe and affordable alternative service to Barbados this summer from the United States and the Northern Caribbean.” We collaborated with the airline and our stakeholder partners in Barbados to make this a reality.”

Williams observed that the new route was also good news for locals, as it allowed Barbadians to travel to Fort Lauderdale, The Bahamas, and, by extension, the Northern Caribbean islands during the summer.

“This charter not only takes into account the visitors and diaspora who will be arriving in Barbados via Bahamas Air, but it also gives Barbadians an option to affordably travel out to the US and the Northern Caribbean islands such as The Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Bermuda, and so on,” Williams explained. “Some of our travel agent partners have already announced exciting packages to service Barbadians who are looking to build out a full holiday experience.”

Recognizing that Crop Over is “undoubtedly one of our busiest seasons,” she noted that the projected inflow will give Barbadians owning rental properties, bed and breakfasts, and guided tour organizations more opportunities to cater to travelers seeking immersive experiences during their stay.

“Securing this flight as an option for visitors and Barbadians living abroad who want to return home for the Festival is critical to meeting the demand for airlift to the island while also increasing opportunities for locals to benefit from the increased arrivals to our shores.”

Following further discussions with the airline, the BTMI Chair stated that the firm intended for the charter to evolve to a scheduled service beyond August, in order to sustain the popular FLL-BGI route, which is now not covered by any airline. With fares starting at USD $599 round trip, Williams anticipates Bahamas Air to supplement the existing airlift between Barbados and the US while maintaining connectivity between Barbados and the Northern Caribbean.

To ensure the success of the new charter, the BTMI has already launched a marketing and public relations campaign with travel agencies and consumer media in support of the US and Caribbean gateways. Barbadians should expect to see adverts from local travel agents about how to book in the coming days.