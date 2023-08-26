Bahamas: Bills introduced to legalise marijuana for medical, religious use

The Bahamas’ government has introduced numerous laws intended towards legalizing marijuana for medical and religious uses, as well as decriminalizing possession of small amounts, following in the footsteps of other Caribbean countries.

Those caught with less than 30 grams (one ounce) of marijuana would face a $250 fine and the incident would not be recorded on their criminal record if the proposal is passed. Purchasing marijuana for recreational purposes would continue to be prohibited.

Licenses for cultivation, retail, transportation, and religious usage will only be awarded to enterprises that are completely owned by Bahamians, according to officials. Licenses for research, testing, and manufacturing would be granted to enterprises owned at least 30% by Bahamians.

According to Attorney General Ryan Pinder, marijuana for religious purposes could only be smoked on the grounds of a licensed organization.

The government intends to establish a Cannabis Authority to oversee the business.

Public hearings on the matter are planned for September, and legislation might be passed by the end of the year.