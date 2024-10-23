Bahamas dominates at Rum & Rhythm contests

Bahamas dominates culinary and mixology contests at Rum & Rhythm

Rum & Rhythm benefit, organised by the CTO Scholarship Foundation. In a spectacular showcase of culinary and mixology prowess, Bahamian talent claimed an impressive three of the four top awards for chef and mixologist of the year, amid an impressive display of Caribbean gastronomy and spirits by participating countries.

This year’s event, held at Lavan Midtown in New York City after a four-year hiatus, showcased the vibrant culture and culinary excellence of the Caribbean, reaffirming the region’s status as the ultimate epicurean experience. The event saw fierce competition from across the Caribbean, including Antigua & Barbuda, the Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, St Lucia and St Kitts. However, it was the Bahamas that truly shone, dominating both the judges’ and people’s choice categories.

Leading the Bahamian triumph was mixologist, Marv Cunningham, who swept both the judges’ and people’s choice awards for Mixologist of the Year, while Deja Rutherford, who placed second in the People’s Choice category, got the nod as the judges’ choice for Chef of the Year. The panel of judges comprised experts from prestigious publications, Conde Nast and the New York Times, and JetBlue Airways.

While the Bahamas dominated the winners’ circle, other Caribbean destinations also demonstrated their culinary prowess. St Lucia’s Shorne Benjamin impressed the crowd, securing the People’s Choice Chef of the Year award. Additionally, Barbados and Antigua and Barbuda tied for second place in the Judge’s Choice Mixologist category, with Bermuda taking third, while St Kitts placed second in the Judges’ Choice Chef of the Year category.

Eusi Skeete, who heads the Rum & Rhythm organising committee, expressed his excitement about the event’s success and its significance for Caribbean tourism. “Rum & Rhythm not only celebrates our rich cultural heritage but also plays a crucial role in funding educational opportunities for Caribbean nationals pursuing careers in tourism,” Skeete stated. “The outstanding performances by the participating countries exemplify the talent and dedication within our community.”

The evening was not just about awards; it was a vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture. Attendees indulged in a diverse array of regional rums and exquisite dishes prepared by award-winning chefs while enjoying live performances.

As preparations continue for next year’s Rum & Rhythm, the CTO Foundation remains committed to nurturing the next generation of tourism professionals in the Caribbean. With its blend of gastronomy, mixology, and entertainment, Rum & Rhythm promises to be an unmissable experience for all who wish to explore the flavours and rhythms of the Caribbean.