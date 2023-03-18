Bahamas national gets 4 years in jail for assault of girl 13 in TCI

Lopez Keno Levar Williams, who is from the Bahamas, was sentenced to four years in prison for sexually assaulting a teenager on the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Lopez Keno Levar Williams got his sentence yesterday. On January 17, 2023, a Supreme Court judge found him guilty.

Officers from the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force -Safeguarding and Public Protection Unit (SPPU) charged Williams with Assault by Penetration on November 27, 2020, after the victim filed a report.

At the time, she was 13 years old.