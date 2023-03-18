ADVERT
Saturday, March 18

Bahamas national gets 4 years in jail for assault of girl 13 in TCI

Lee Yan LaSur

Lopez Keno Levar Williams, who is from the Bahamas, was sentenced to four years in prison for sexually assaulting a teenager on the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Lopez Keno Levar Williams got his sentence yesterday. On January 17, 2023, a Supreme Court judge found him guilty.

Officers from the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force -Safeguarding and Public Protection Unit (SPPU) charged Williams with Assault by Penetration on November 27, 2020, after the victim filed a report.

At the time, she was 13 years old.

