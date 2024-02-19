Bahamas PM Unveils Ambitious $500M Venetian Village Project

Prime Minister Philip Davis recently visited the location designated for the Venetian Village project, led by The Brickell Group.

This ambitious endeavor promises exciting investment opportunities for Bahamians, with plans for 14 unique projects.

Early projections indicate the potential for around 3,290 job openings, backed by a significant investment totaling $500 million.

Throughout the site tour, the project’s founder highlighted the transparent and impartial nature of the approval and permitting procedures, commending the level playing field established.

Such practices are crucial for fostering a business-friendly environment and providing essential assistance to homegrown entrepreneurs.

Source : OPM Bahamas